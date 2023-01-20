Friday's Friend: Yeti

Featured Pet: Yeti

Meet Yeti! This calm cuddle bug loves to be around her people and cuddles 24/7! She has done well around cats, kids, and calm dogs in her foster home. Yeti would prefer to go to a home where you won't leave her alone often because she loves to soak up attention as much as she can. She's well-behaved, a great leash walker, knows several commands, and is clearly gorgeous!

Yeti is going to find her home quickly, so if you'd like to add this sweet white polar bear to your family, reach out today! If you’d like to adopt Yeti, please visit hswestmi.org/adoptabledogs.html.

Save the Date for Paws, Claws, & Corks

Humane Society of West Michigan is thrilled to announce they'll be hosting our 11th annual Paws, Claws & Corks on Wednesday, March 15 in the DeVos Place Steelcase Ballroom! Attendees that join for this gala fundraiser will have the opportunity to sip on samples of fine wines and microbrews, enjoy tastes of Grand Rapids’ best restaurants, and bid on exciting packages and adventures in our live and silent auctions.

Most importantly, all funds raised will benefit the animals and mission of the Humane Society of West Michigan.

Puppy Love Party

If your kid loves pets, then you've got to sign them up for our Kid's Night Out, Puppy Love Party on Friday, February 10 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Gift yourself a night out with someone special, and let your kids love the animals in our care during this Valentine's Day-themed party--complete with fun crafts, activities, animal time, a puppy kissing booth, and more.

Email heducation@hswestmi.org today to register.

Junior Volunteer Club

Or maybe you have an older child at home that would like to do some volunteering–you're never too young to start–so sign your kids up today for our Junior Volunteer Club!

This opportunity is for older kids, ages 10 to 15, to come in and start learning the ins and outs of volunteering at HSWM. Junior Volunteers will socialize with and provide enrichment to shelter animals, organize donations and so much more.

At just $10 per session, Junior Volunteers can attend one or more sessions, happening on Saturdays, February 11, March 11, and April 8, and Tuesdays February 21, March 21, and April 18. Contact aheddy@hswestmi.org to register.