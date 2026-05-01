Friday's Friend: Xander

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Every Friday, the Fox 17 Morning Mix features an adoptable animal from the Humane Society of West Michigan, sponsored by Mike Morse Law Firm!

Adoptable Pet: Xander

Xander is six years old who is currently being fostered! He has previously lived with children and is great with routines and has a sociable, calm personality. While a love bug, he is best to be suited in a home with older children.

Free Adoption Day is this Saturday!

For one day only, all adoption fees will be waived for animals at the shelter that are six months and older! This is part of the Purina Free Adoption Day. You can view the full list of adoptable animals online.

Registration open for June obedience classes!

HSWM's next round of obedience classes begins in June! From behavior modification to basic commands, the team use a respect-based training approach to reward and correct behaviors. Sign up is available online.

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