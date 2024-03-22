Friday's Friend: Wilma & Barney

Neonate Fosters Needed:

HSWM has officially begun Kitten Season 2024, this is when they typically see kittens being born at an accelerated rate. This year HSWM has a special request; they have continued to see motherless kittens coming through our doors that will need to receive around-the-clock care. This includes bottle feeding every two hours, weight checks, and more.

If you are interested in becoming one of our "neonate ninjas" please visit our website hswestmi.org/foster.

HSWM Update:

Previously the HSWM kennel area was open and available to the public to walk through, anytime during open hours. While HSWM knows it is good to see the dogs in their care; the dogs were constantly anxious, alert, and confused with all the foot traffic.

Now, the kennels will not be open to the public, but you can still come in and let them know who you are interested in, and they will bring the dog to you!

They are finally able to get rest and give their potential adopters their best paw forward!

Paws, Claws & Corks: April 10

Join us for Paws, Claws, and Corks, bringing together animal lovers, philanthropists, and community leaders for an unforgettable celebration of generosity.

This signature event, our largest fundraiser, promises an enchanting night with silent auctions featuring feline, canine, and exquisite wine experiences! Elevate your charity in the live auction, bidding on exclusive packages like customized restaurant experiences and nationwide trips!

Embrace this night of goodwill and get your tickets now at pawsclawsandcorks.com.