Friday's Friend: Willow

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Every week, the Fox 17 Morning Mix features an adoptable animal from the Humane Society of West Michigan, sponsored by Mike Morse Law Firm!

Adoptable Pet: Willow

Willow is three months old and super playful and friendly!

Picture Paw-fect Billboard Competition:

Do you want to see your pet on a billboard? HSWM's "Picture Paw-fect" billboard fundraiser allows residents to win the chance of a private pet photoshoot for the chance of your pet to be featured on a billboard in West Michigan!

The winner is determined on which pet raises the most money. One dollar equals one vote from now until August 28, with voters donating directly to your pet's page.

Interested applicants can learn more on HSWM's website.

Tots and Tails at Blue Dog Tavern

HSWM's ninth annual Tots and Tails event is back on Thursday, August 13 from 5 to 9 P.M. at Blue Dog Tavern!

Sponsored by Tito's Handmade Vodka, guests can enjoy an evening of cocktails, adoptable dogs, a silent auction, and great food. $1 from each cocktail sold will be donated to HSWM.

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