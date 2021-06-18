Friday's Friend: Willow

Meet Willow! She's a 3-year-old goofy girl who absolutely loves being in the dog park where she can do zoomies and play in the kiddie pool. She also likes playing fetch and tug-o-war with stuffy toys.

Willow would love to be the center of attention as the one and only pet in her new home. She also loves being with her people and would do best in a quiet, routine, adult-only home.

If you're interested in adopting Willow, please visit hswestmi.org or contact the adoptions department at adoptions@hswestmi.org.

HSWM’s Birthday Party

HSWM's 138th Birthday Party is just two weeks away!

On June 27, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for an exciting day of family fun with activities, games, music, and, of course, cake and ice cream!

Tickets are just $5 per person and children 4 and under are free, but please consider bringing a birthday present from their wish list to help celebrate and continue their mission for another 100 years.

Learn more and purchase your tickets today on our website at hswestmi.org/birthday.

The Pets Win!

Looking for a fun way to get out of the house and enjoy your newfound freedom, now that COVID restrictions are rolling back? Why not visit Gun Lake Casino to blow off some steam and support pets in need at HSWM!

Throughout the entire month of June, guests at Gun Lake Casino will have the opportunity to donate the remaining change from their winnings to support the Humane Society of West Michigan. As one of the largest casinos in the area, Gun Lake Casino is an avid supporter of HSWM and furry friends.

Summer Heat Safety

This heatwave shows no signs of slowing down, which can spell trouble for your pets, both inside and outside of the home. We’ve got some 'hot' tips from the ASPCA to keep your furry friends safe during this crazy weather!

The first and most obvious safety tip is to keep your pets cool! Know the signs of heatstroke, and make sure to avoid leaving your pet in a hot car or taking them for a walk on hot asphalt. Feel free to trim the coats of longer-haired pets, but never shave them as their coats actually help them to regulate heat!

Be sure to supervise your pets carefully around common summer activities, such as pools, fireworks, and barbeques, as many foods and drinks found at cookouts can be poisonous to pets. For pets that stay inside the home, make sure any open windows have screens for safety, and all pets should have easy access to clean, fresh water all summer long.

Happy Pride from HSWM!

This month, and every month, HSWM and staff value inclusion and equity. During the month of June, they'll be celebrating Pride with the community while also recognizing that inclusion and working towards equity isn't limited to one month, it requires dedicated work all year long!

This month we pause to celebrate all LGBTQ individuals and families, no matter who they are, as long as their heart has a place for four-pawed friends!