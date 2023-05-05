Friday's Friend: Walter

1. Featured Pet: Walter Age: 2.5 months

Learn more about all of our pets available for adoption at hswestmi.org

2. Empty the Shelter is here!

Spring is here, and it's the purrfect time to adopt your new best friend! From now until Saturday, May 13, BISSELL Pet Foundation and Cathy Bissell, in partnership with Dogtopia, will sponsor adoption costs so that adult dogs in our care are only $50 to adopt, adult cats are just $25, and as always, senior pets are fee-waived! Please note that kittens, puppies, and small animals will not be included in this special pricing, and dental and dog licensing fees may apply. Adoptions may be slow lately, but thanks to the generosity of this community and the Bissell family, we know that together we can Empty the Shelters and find all of our rescue pets loving homes!

Stop by to visit our shelter pets during our new open hours, Tuesday through Friday from 12-7, or Saturday from 11-4 to bring home your new best fur-iend!

3. Sandals and Espresso Shots

Join HSWM and Chaco at Outside Coffee Co. next Friday, May 12, from 1-7pm to treat yourself to sandals and espresso shots!

Chaco will be bringing their Make-Your-Own Chaco bus to Outside Coffee Co. to allow you to customize a pair of chacos just the way you like them. While you're there, swing by the Outside Coffee Co. truck to get your caffeine fix--and we'll also have our Adoption Trailer filled with adoptable pets for you to meet and adopt!

As always, Outside Coffee Co. is pet friendly, so feel free to bring your pups with you!