Friday's Friend: Vinnie and Fergie

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Every Friday, the Fox 17 Morning Mix features an adoptable animal from the Humane Society of West Michigan, sponsored by Mike Morse Law Firm!

Adoptable Pet: Vinnie and Fergie

Vinnie and Fergie are two f-year-old Bernese Mountain Dogs with gentle, friendly personalities! They are a bonded pair and must be adopted together.

They are social and confident in new places and with new people, and have a history of living successfully with older, respectful children.

Free vaccine clinic for first responders and veterans

First responders and veterans can take advantage of HSWM's free pet vaccine clinic! It will be held Thursday, April 2 from 2 to 5 P.M. at the Plainfield Township Fire Department.

Appointments are recommended, and those interested can contact Ashley at adahl@hswestmi.org for more information and to schedule a spot.

Spring Break Camp sign up is open!

For kids staying home for spring break and looking for something to do, HSWM is holding Spring Break Camp April 6 through 9 at 9 A.M. to 4 P.M. all four days.

Children ages five to 12 will learn about the pets at the shelter, play games, create craft projects, and more!

Spots are limited and registration is still available online.

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