Friday's Friend: Toby

Pomeranians!!

Humane Society of West Michigan recently took in some Pomeranians from a large scale rescue where nearly 80 poms were living in a single home taken care of by one person. HSWM, along with other partner shelters, was contacted to take some of the adorable Pomeranians and help find them a more suitable home. Lo and behold, one of them gave birth to four unexpected puppies!

These Pomeranians need medical care and surgeries, but we're looking for donations to help support these pups! If you'd like to donate, visit the link!

Tito's Tots & Tails

Humane Society of West Michigan is hosting its seventh annual Tito’s Tots & Tails event at Blue Dog Tavern sponsored by Tito’s! Come on out for delicious tator-tots crafted by Blue Dog, and amazing cocktails by Tito’s, and find your newest family member at the adoption trailer! This will be a fun night filled with raffles, prizes, and wet noses!

Humane Hustle

Sign-up is live for the Humane Hustle! This event is at Cannonsburg Ski Area on November 9, and a 5K trail run with a fun bun walk! Make sure to sign up on hswestmi.org.

