Friday's Friend: the Irish kittens

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Every Friday, the Fox 17 Morning Mix features an adoptable animal from the Humane Society of West Michigan, sponsored by Mike Morse Law Firm!

Adoptable Pet: Emerald, Shamrock, and Guinness

These kittens, named after all things Ireland, are two months old! These littermates are full of energy and very affectionate.

Kitten Caboodles:

Spring is also kitten season, a time where an influx of kitten arrivals at the shelter mean more hands on deck are needed to help these animals feel comfortable. HSWM cares for between 500 and 700 kittens annually, and many of these arrivals are just days or hours old.

The Kitten Caboodles campaign asks the community to provide donations that include formula, bottles, wet food, and heartbeat simulators. Donors who give $25 or more have the opportunity to name a rescued kitten. Donations can be made online.

Emergency fosters are needed!

The Humane Society of West Michigan's PETS Network provides temporary care for pets whose owners are experiencing homelessness, escaping a domestic violence situation, recovering from medial events, or surviving the aftermath of natural disasters.

Emergency fosters bring temporary housing for owned pets in need, and reunites them with their families when the owners are ready! Emergency fosters provide a foster home for up to 30 days, and all food, supplies, and vet care is provided by the shelter. All pets are matched to the right home, and even if families already have kids and pets in the home, they are more than welcome to apply.

Apply online at hswestmi.org/pet-crisis-housing.

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