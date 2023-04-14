Friday's Friend: Terry

Featured Pet: Terry

Meet Terry! This adorable chocolate boy is just 2 years old and is ready for a fresh start with a family he can call his own!

Terry is a super friendly boy and has yet to meet a new person or pet he didn't like--he does GREAT with other dogs and currently has a roommate at our shelter. His puppy energy may be a bit too much for young kids, but this playful boy will make the perfect companion for some very lucky adopters!

Learn more about Terry and more pets in our care at hswestmi.org.

Cannonsburg Canicross

Join HSWM for the Cannonsburg Canicross this Sunday, April 16--a fun run you can do with your pup--while supporting pets in need!

If you and your dog are serious athletes, sign up for the competitive 5k, or just run the 5k for fun! If you and your pup prefer to take breaks, join for the 1-mile run so your dog can sniff and explore at their own pace. Best of all, all proceeds will be donated to the rescue animals at HSWM!

Sign up today at cannonsburg.com/canicross.

Vaccine Clinic

Inflation is affecting every aspect of our lives, including the cost of caring for our pets. If you're struggling to afford to vaccinate your pets, HSWM is here to help!

Join us next Thursday, April 20, from 3-5 pm at SECOM Resource Center for our next offsite Community Vaccine Clinic. No appointments are necessary, we just ask that you bring your ID and proof of government assistance.

To learn if you qualify and to see a full list of available services, visit hswestmi.org/vaccine-clinics.html.

VCA Earth Day

Join us at VCA Northeast Animal Hospital for their Earth Day Open House on Saturday, April 22, from 2-5 pm!

They'll be giving tours of their new hospital expansion, have games to play, and good food to eat, and we'll be there with our Pet Supplies Plus trailer full of adoptable pets too!

Plus, participate in raffles to win fun prizes, and all of the proceeds will be donated back to the animals in our care. RSVP through their Facebook page.