Friday's Friend: Telly

Vander Mill Cider Adoption Event

Vander Mill Cider has partnered with Humane Society of West Michigan to host a fun fall night filled with adoptable animals! Snuggle by the bonfires with a puppy in your lap and a cider in your hand and have the difficult time of trying to decide which pup you’re going to take home!

The event will take place on November 16 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Humane Hustle

Prepare for an unforgettable day of fun and compassion at the inaugural Humane Hustle, the first-ever 5k trail run and 1-mile fun run designed to raise critical funds for the animals at the Humane Society of West Michigan.

Hosted at Cannonsburg Ski Area, this exciting event promises to be a fantastic time for runners, animal lovers, and their furry friends alike! Leading up to the main event, participants have the opportunity to fundraise, and in doing so, they receive some incredible rewards. By reaching specific fundraising milestones, you can earn fantastic prizes such as a customized Yeti, a stylish backpack, and even a cozy puffy vest, making your Humane Hustle experience even more rewarding.

If you are interested in signing up, please visit humanehustle.org. Tickets are $25 for adults, $10 for ages 5-10, and free for toddlers 4 and under

Thank you to Subaru of America and Fox Subaru for the annual Subaru Loves Pets!

Humane Society of West Michigan wanted to extend a huge thank you to their partners at Subaru of America and Fox Subaru for another year of Subaru Loves Pets. For the month of October, Subaru donated $100 for every animal adopted at HSWM.