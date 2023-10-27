Friday's Friend: Teddy

Updated Hours! Closed for Walk-in visits 10/23-11/6

Humane Society of West Michigan will be closed for walk-in visits beginning October 23 through November 6 for staff training and deep cleaning of the facility.

Do not worry, you will still be able to adopt adorable pets, you will just need to email adoptions@hswestmi.org to make an appointment first!

They will also be offering limited admitting services at this time if you visit our admitting page at hswestmi.org/animal-admitting for more information.

Trunk or Treat with Camp Bow Wow

Friday, October 27 from 6-8 p.m. HSWM will be at Camp Bow Wow Hudsonville for the annual Trunk or Treat! Load up your pups, put on your costumes, and gear up for a spooktacular time.

Thank you for joining HSWM at the 11th annual Bark in the Dark!

The Humane Society of West Michigan is so excited to announce that the 11th annual Bark in the Dark was a huge success! They were able to raise over $36,000 for the animals in their care.

Thank you to sponsors, guests, volunteers, and staff!