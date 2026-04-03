Friday's Friend: Sunny

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Every Friday, the Fox 17 Morning Mix features an adoptable animal from the Humane Society of West Michigan, sponsored by Mike Morse Law Firm!

Adoptable Pet: Sunny

Sunny is an adorable two-month-old mixed breed who is the last of her litter to be adopted! She is very sweet and affectionate and loves to meet new people.

Obedience classes:

The next round of obedience classes offered at HSWM begin April 13! From puppies to adult dogs, the shelter has a variety of learning opportunities for your dog's needs. Dogs adopted from HSWM (such as Sunny!) get $25 off any class. Registration is still available online.

Shelter wishlist:

HSWM needs your donations! They are always accepting unopened pet food, treats, and peanut butter. Supporters can also purchase from their Amazon and Chewy wish lists for the most updated list of donations needed. They can be mailed to the shelter directly or dropped off during their open hours.

Visit hswestmi.org/wish-list for more information and to see the full lists.

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