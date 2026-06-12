Friday's Friend: Sunflower and Orchid

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Every Friday, the Fox 17 Morning Mix features an adoptable animal from the Humane Society of West Michigan, sponsored by Mike Morse Law Firm!

Adoptable Pet: Sunflower and Orchid

These bunnies are just shy of six weeks old!

Birthday Party and Family Carnival

2026 marks HSWM's 143rd birthday, and you, your family, and dogs are invited to their birthday party on June 27 from 12 to 3 P.M.! The carnival-style event is held at the shelter and offering free adoptions for animals six months and older!

Tickets are required for purchase online.

HSWM needs fosters!

Foster families provide temporary homes for animals while they recover from an injury or illness, gain weight, mature, or for moms nursing a litter. Families and individuals willing to open their homes are always welcome!

The length of a foster stay ranges from one to ten weeks and all essential items including food and vet care for animals is provided by the shelter. Learn more at hswestmi.org/foster.

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