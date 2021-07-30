Friday's Friend: Suge

Featured Pet: Suge

This week we'd like to introduce you to Suge! This absolute softy wins over the hearts of everyone he meets! Suge is a big baby who loves toys, loves to give hugs, and just waddles around wagging his tail.

Suge would prefer to have your attention all to himself as the only pet in the home, and also will need some extra TLC for his allergies, but he'll pay his owner back with lots of hugs and cuddles! Suge is a total mush, and so full of love to give!

If you're interested in adding this perfect pup to your home, visit hswestmi.org/adoptabledogs to learn more, or contact the adoptions department at adoptions@hswestmi.org.

New Adoption Hours

Starting on Tuesday, August 3, the HSWM will be trialing extended adoption hours! Moving forward, the Adoptions Department will now be open on Tuesdays and Wednesdays for an extra hour, from 11 am to 7 pm, and the remaining weekday hours will remain the same: Thursday and Friday from 11 am to 6 pm, and Saturdays from 11 am to 4 pm.

If these extra hours help gives adoption numbers a boost, they’ll be considering extending their hours every day of the week.

Kitten Fosters Needed

Kitten season isn't showing any signs of slowing down, and HSWM needs help caring for their most vulnerable kittens!

When HSWM receives sick or tiny newborn kittens into their care, they need fosters for them and fast! These little babies, just like human newborns, require lots of intensive care that we can't provide in the shelter, so the sooner we can get them into a foster family, the sooner they can start thriving!

If you have a flexible schedule and want to help, visit hswestmi.org/foster to learn more about becoming a foster, and sign up today to help save the lives of kittens who need you!

Summer Humidity Safety

HSWM is used to keeping in mind a pet's safety during scorching hot summer days, but did you know that high humidity can be just as dangerous?

Animals pant to evaporate moisture from their lungs, which takes heat away from their body. If the humidity is too high, they are unable to cool themselves and their temperature will skyrocket to dangerous levels very quickly. Fans provide little relief for your pet, so cool them off with frozen treats, shade, cooling mats, and if they like to swim, even a cold pool to splash around in!

Summer storms also often lead to power outages that can cause problems for both you and your pets, so it's smart to plan ahead! Make sure that you have emergency supplies and backup plans ready in case a storm takes out your AC and power.