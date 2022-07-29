Friday's Friend: Sugar

Featured Pet: Kitten

Meet Sugar! This little kitten is as cute as a button and ready to find its loving furever home! If you’d like to adopt this or any of the other many adoptable kittens in our care, please swing by anytime during our open hours or visit our website at hswestmi.org/adoptablecats

Last week for Bissell Empty The Shelters!

This week will be your last chance to participate in summer Empty the Shelters event!

A huge thanks to BISSELL Pet Foundation and Cathy Bissell for sponsoring adoption costs so until Saturday, July 30, all of the adult dogs in our care will be just $50 to adopt, adult cats will be $25, rabbits will also be $25, and other small animals will be FEE-WAIVED along with our senior pets!

Please note that puppies and kittens are not eligible for this promotion, but will be available to adopt at regular adoption fees. We’ll see you soon, stop in to meet your new furever friend!

Puppy Pool Safety

Planning to hit the pool to stay cool with your pet this summer? Swimming can be a great source of exercise and a good way for your pup to cool down during heatwaves, but make sure they stay safe while playing in the pool too! Always bring fresh drinking water, never let them out of your sight, and keep poolside supplies and alcoholic beverages out of their reach.

Help Keep our Pups Cool!

HSWM could really use more supplies to help make frozen enrichment goodies for our pups during this summer heat! Broth pupsicles are definitely a kennel favorite during heat waves, so if you can purchase any low sodium or salt-free broth, or if you have any clean, gently used standard muffin trays at home you don't need, they'd be happy to put them to good use!

To make a donation, please drop off items in the donation bin in the entryway, anytime during our open hours, or you can donate through their Amazon or Chewy Wish Lists linked on our website at hswestmi.org/wish-list, and have them mailed to 3077 Wilson Drive NW, Grand Rapids.

