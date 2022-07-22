Friday's Friend: Streusel

Featured Pet: Streusel Age: 3 months

Meet Streusel, the adorable puppy who’s just as sweet as his name! Streusel is just one of the super cute puppies that will be attending the upcoming Puppy Noses + Yoga Poses event on Saturday at Aptitude Fitness + Yoga in Rockford. They'll be hosting two sessions, one at 8 a.m. and one at 9 a.m.

Sign up today on their website through aptituderock.com to start your weekend with puppies like this one! To view the rest of our adoptable dogs, please visit hswestmi.org/adoptabledogs.

Bissell Empty The Shelters This Week!

BISSELL Pet Foundation and Cathy Bissell are hosting the longest-ever Empty the shelters adoption event, and HSWM will now be joining in on the month-long party! With their help sponsoring adoption costs, from now until Saturday, July 30, all of the adult dogs in HSWM care will be just $50 to adopt, adult cats will be $25, rabbits will also be $25, and other small animals will be FEE-WAIVED along with senior pets!

Please note that puppies and kittens are not eligible for this promotion, but will be available to adopt at regular adoption fees. We’ll see you soon, stop in to meet your new furever friend!

Neighborhood Concert Series

Looking for something fun to do outdoors with your kids this summer? How about introducing them to classical music in a really fun, accessible way? Join us and the Grand Rapids Symphony for their next Neighborhood Concert Series at Walker Community Park next Tuesday, July 26, at 6:30 p.m. for a free Peter and the Wolf concert, as well as the opportunity to meet adoptable pets! The Grand Rapids Symphony will also be there early to host family activities, including their Instrument Discovery and crafts!

Tito’s Tots & Tails

Join HSWM at the Blue Dog Tavern for the fifth annual Tito's, Tots & Tails event next Thursday, July 28, from 5-9 p.m. to treat yourself to some delicious tots, and help support the pets in HSWM care!

Order a Tito's Handmade Vodka drink and HSWM will receive a donation to help our animals in need. There will also be adoptable dogs attending and giveaways, it's going to be a pawty! Save the date, and we’ll see you there!

