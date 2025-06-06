Friday's Friend: Stimpy

Stimpy is a two-month old kitten looking for his forever home! He is very social and would make a great fit in a family home with or without other pets and children. He was found abandoned in a parking lot with his brother, Ren, who is also available for adoption!

It's Kitten Season, West Michigan!

Kitten season in Michigan is usually around spring to late-summer, where kitten births increase, and unfortunately, the intakes for kittens has been higher than ever for HSWM, including abandonment of kittens on their property.

HSWM is reminding folks to follow proper protocol when dropping kittens off - please call them in advance and only drop them off to their admitting department during open hours.

HSWM also asks those who find kittens to take these steps before bringing one to an animal shelter:



Don't panic! Many kittens born outside are properly cared for by their mother. If they appear healthy and the mother cat is nearby, it is better for the kittens to stay put. Check if the kittens are clean, warm to the touch, and have a plump belly. If they are clean, warm, and full, they are well-cared for and do not need to be brought in. If they are dirty, cold, or look skinny, bring them in as soon as you can. See if the mother cat is around! If she is attentive and in the area, she is caring for her kittens and should not be brought in. If you have not seen the mother for a while and the kittens look unwell, bring them to the shelter so they can be cared for. Check if the kittens are thin and lethargic. If they are plump and active, they are likely being properly cared for by their mother, and again, it is best they stay with her. If the kittens look unwell or are lethargic, bring them to the shelter immediately.

Summer Camp sign-ups are still available!

HSWM offers different themed camps for kids every week from now until August 22! Every camp includes animal interactions, guest speakers, crafts, and more.

The camps run Monday through Thursday from 9 A.M. to 4 P.M., with aftercare available until 5 P.M. for an extra $10. Four sessions are already sold out!

Visit hswestmi.org and select the "For Kids" tab to look for the summer camp options

For more information, visit hswestmi.org.

