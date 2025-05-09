Friday's Friend: Stella!

Meet Stella! This pup was originally from Detroit and used as a bait dog. Due to her injuries sustained from the practice, she had to have her right leg amputated. But she still has tons of energy and is an absolute sweetheart looking for her forever home!

Obedience Classes with HSWM

Registration is now open for summer obedience classes! All classes begin the first week of June, and HSWM offers a variety of canine courses for every dog's needs. If your dog was adopted from HSWM, owners get a $25 discount towards the classes!

Register at hswestmi.org/obedience-classes.

Empty The Shelters

HSWM is participating in the BISSELL Pet Foundation's "Empty The Shelters" event this year through May 10. During this time, dogs and cats six months and older have a reduced adoption fee, with dogs at $70 and cats at $25.

For more information, visit hswestmi.org.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok