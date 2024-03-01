Friday's Friend: Squishmallow

Bissell’s Pet Foundation Adoption Event with Scorpion Hearts

The Humane Society of West Michigan is joining the Bissell’s Pet Foundation at Scorpion Hearts for a ‘Kick the Winter Blue’ adoption event. On March 2 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. there will be there with adorable adoptable animals, Chaco will be there to help assist with a DIY plant holder project, and 20% of all sales from Scorpion Hearts will be donated to BPF.

Paws, Claws, and Corks Tickets are live!:

Join HSWM for a evening of glamour and goodwill as we celebrate the magic that happens when compassion meets community. Paws, Claws, and Corks has become the largest fundraiser for the Humane Society of West Michigan each year, bringing together animal lovers, philanthropists, and community leaders to make a difference in the lives of our four-legged companions.

To purchase tickets, please visit PawsClawsandCorks.com.

Yappy Hour at Duke’s Bar

The Humane Society of West Michigan has been chosen by Duke’s bar to receive the donation total from their silent auction and donation drive. All donations will go straight to our shelter, so come on out and grab a drink or bid on an auction item to support HSWM! The event will take place on March 9 from 1 - 3 p.m.

Volunteer Registration Open

Are you looking to walk shelter dogs, socialize with kitties and small critters, or even fold some laundry? HSWM volunteer registration opens up on March 1, and they are looking for animal-loving people around West Michigan to help the animals in their care.

For more information visit our website hswestmi.org and head to the "Get Involved" tab.