Friday's Friend: Sonny

Adoptable Pet: Sonny

Sonny is an adorable, fluffy, large six year old dog who is very well behaved! He is working towards becoming closer to a healthy weight, but still has plenty of love to give in his forever home.

Free Adoption Day is October 25!

October is Subaru Loves Pets month, and thanks to Fox Subaru, HSWM is offering free adoptions for animals six months and older!

This is all from 11 A.M. to 4 P.M. on October 25.

Host your birthday at HSWM!

Birthday Party room rentals are available at the Humane Society!

Kids can step into the world of animal care with a mock adoption experience, and every guest can adopt a stuffed cat or dog to take home with a matching bracelet and collar set, build and decorate a special home for their new furry friend, give their pet a vet check-up, and receive an official adoption certificate!

Humane Hustle is almost here!

The Humane Hustle 5K & Walk is less than a month away! A 5K, one-mile walk, and "cat napper" spectator option are available to choose from.

The race is pet-friendly and family-friendly, and activities for children and pets will be available before the race.

Attendees who fundraise can earn unique fundraising prizes including shirts, s'mores packs, and the chance to name a new litter of puppies or kittens!

The Humane Hustle is November 8 at Cannonsburg.

For more information, visit hswestmi.org.

