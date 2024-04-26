Friday's Friend: Skylar

Emergency Fosters Urgently Needed!

Did you know the Humane Society of West Michigan has an emergency foster program called P.E.T.S Network? This program gives families peace of mind while going through some of the toughest times in their life.

Currently, they have very few signed up to help, and countless calls coming in daily. If you would be willing to open up your home for just 30 days to help a local family in need please visit hswestmi.org/petsnetwork.html.

Kitten Season Donations Needed!:

Warm weather means an influx of kittens (sometimes over 500+ throughout springtime!) To care for these babies, HSWM is running a Kitten Kit fundraiser. Donors to this fund will support supplies and treatments for kittens as young as one day old. Plus donors get to name a kitten! Donate today at: https://bit.ly/4d7lZyJ.

May the 4th Be with You at Grand Rapids Symphony:

Grand Rapids Symphony presents: May the Fourth Be With You! Enjoy the Grand Rapids Symphony performance of the greatest Star Wars songs in the galaxy! Composed by John Williams, songs like Duel of the Fates will make you feel like you're in the movies!

Use promo code "HSWM" at checkout to support the Humane Society of West Michigan, or if you're buying tickets in person or over the phone, mention the promotion.

Performances will take place at DeVos Performance Hall at 7 p.m. on May 3 and 4, with an additional performance at 2 p.m. on Saturday.