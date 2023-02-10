Friday's Friend: Shay

ALL Valentine’s Day Adoption Specials!

Can there be too much of a good thing? When it comes to Adoption Specials, we don't think so! If you’re ready to fall in love with a shelter pet this Valentine's Day, stop by HSWM to take advantage of Bissell's Empty The Shelters, Adopt Your Valentine Event!

Thanks to generous sponsorship from BISSELL Pet Foundation and Cathy Bissell, from Feb 9th to the 15th, all of the adult dogs and cats in our care will be just $50 to adopt. Not only that, but our Long-Stay Love Adoption Special is still going strong, meaning all senior and long-stay pets will be fee-waived too! If you’re thinking about adopting a shelter pet, there’s no better time than now! Visit our website to view all of our adoptable pets at hswestmi.org/adoptableanimals.html.

We Need More Microchip Scanners

As a shelter, HSWM always has supplies that they're in need of, and they need your help getting more microchip scanners to ensure they can always identify the pets in their care!

We use microchip scanners to help reunite lost pets with their owners, tell nearly identical litters of puppies or kittens apart, and more, and they're just $20 each! To easily make a donation, you can place an order through our Amazon Wish List at amazon.com and have it mailed to 3077 Wilson Drive NW, Grand Rapids MI, 49534. Thank you!

HSWM on the Puppy Bowl Pre-game

The big game is nearly here! No, we don’t mean the football game–there's another fur-ocious competition to tune into this Sunday, February 12, The 19th Annual Puppy Bowl!

If you’re planning to watch, make sure to tune in to the Puppy Bowl pregame show starting at 1 p.m. on Animal Planet, Discovery Channel, or TBS, or if you’re planning to stream this year's Puppy Bowl, you can do so through HBO Max or Discovery+.