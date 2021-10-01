Friday's Friend: Seuss

Seuss Age: 4 years old

Meet this week’s featured pet, Seuss! This sweet, beautiful boy is looking for a loving home. Seuss has lived with other dogs before, and is great at making furry friends! Seuss has had his ups and downs in life, so he's hoping to find a patient owner who will help him decompress from shelter life. If you’d like to give Seuss a forever home, please visit hswestmi.org.

Bark in the Dark 2021

Bark in the Dark 2021 is this Saturday, and time is running out to sign up. Purchase tickets at barkinthedark.org!

Come by Riverside Park on Saturday, October 2 from 5 to 9 p.m. for the ninth annual family & dog-friendly 5K and 1-mile fun run/walk.

All of the funds raised from Bark in the Dark will benefit pets at the Humane Society of West Michigan, which is a 100% donor-funded 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that helps nearly 4,000 animals find their forever homes each year!

Don't want to run? Don't worry, Bark in the Dark is so much more than a race! The event features family fun activities including balloon animals and face painting, a pup-arazzi photo booth, and a beer tent featuring local beer, wine, & hard cider. The Independent Bank dog costume contest is also back so start planning the pup's costume now!

Bark in the Dark Event Details

HSWM is also excited to be partnering with some of the best food trucks and breweries in West Michigan, including Patty Matters, Ice Box Brand, and Dine Out Dawgs to bring delicious eats to enjoy!

Tickets are just $35 for adults, $10 for kids ages 5-17, and kids 4 and under are free! Adult tickets come with a swag bag filled with goodies for you and your dog, access to the race and activities, and participants ages 21 and older will also receive a ticket for one alcoholic beverage at the beer tent.

Bark in the Dark Online Fundraising

If you can’t make it out to this year’s event in person, there are still ways you can get involved! The goal for Bark in the Dark is to raise $90,000, and COVID and the Delta Variant are still having a big impact on their ability to fundraise and support the animals.

Sign up for free to be a virtual participant at runsignup.com/Race/Donate/47884/BecomeFundraiser or you can also directly make a donation to support the HSWM at runsignup.com/barkinthedark2021/donate.