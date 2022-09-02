Friday's Friend: Serena

Bark in the Dark is just one month away!

Join HSWM for the 10th Annual Bark in the Dark, just about one month away! This Bark in the Dark will be unlike any other, going into HSWM's 10th year. This year’s event, held on Saturday, October 1, from 5-10 p.m., will feature live music, food trucks, drinks, and activities to create an entertaining, relaxed environment with great company, and as always, dogs are welcome!

Tickets are $35 for adults, $10 for ages 5-17, and kids 4 and under are free. Adult tickets include a wag bag filled with goodies for you and your furry friend from generous sponsors, and (for the over 21 crowds) a beverage ticket for the beer tent.

Purchase your tickets today at hswestmi.org/bark.

Adoption Counselors Needed

Do you love animals? Fancy yourself a matchmaker? Then HSWM needs you!

Join their team of volunteers as an Adoption Counselor to help adorable pets find the perfect loving homes! Adoption Counselors get to spend time interacting with our adoptable pets and get to meet all sorts of amazing animal lovers along the way. Volunteers must be 18 or older, and willing to dedicate two or more hours per week anytime during our open hours!

Interested? Visit our website to learn more at hswestmi.org/volunteer or email volunteer@hswestmi.org to get your matchmaking journey started!

Thank you, Lacks Enterprises!

HSWM would like to give a huge thank you to the employees at Lacks Enterprises, Inc. for naming HSWM the recipient of their recent staff giving campaign! They donated an outstanding total of $15,050, and also came to volunteer for a day! As a 100% donor-funded non-profit, HSWM can't do any of this lifesaving work without support from people like you. Thank you so much for giving to help the animals in our care!

Friday's Friend is sponsored by MSUFCU.