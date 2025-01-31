Friday's Friend: Sammy

Sammy is a senior dog who has a lot of love yet to give! She's 12 years old, but still acts like she's a puppy ready to play and give lots of cuddles! Contact the Humane Society of West Michigan if your family is interested in adopting her.

Second annual Pups & Purrs Marketplace & Adoption Event!

On February 6 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., join the Humane Society of West Michigan in Elevation at The Intersection for a paw-some night!

Whether you're looking to adopt your new best friend or enjoy a night of animal-themed excitement, there's something for everyone! Over 20 incredible vendors featuring unique, animal-inspired goods, adoptable animals looking for their forever homes, animal welfare organizations sharing their mission and ways you can help, and more.

Paws, Claws, and Corks 2025: March 27th, 2025 Fredrick Meijer Gardens

Paws Claws & Corks is an annual gala to benefit the Humane Society of West Michigan. This evening of glitz and glamour features beer and wine tastings, small bite-tasting booths from local restaurants, live and silent auctions, and an opportunity to support the nearly 3,000 animals cared for by the shelter each year.

For sponsorship opportunities, please email development@hswestmi.org.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok