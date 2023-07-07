Friday's Friend: Sally

Titos, Tots & Tails

Blue Dog Tavern in collaboration with Tito’s Handmade Vodka presents Tito’s, Tots & Tails! Join us for a night of fun with puppies, signature drinks, great food, and lots of fun! This event is July 20 from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at the amazing Blue Dog Tavern! A portion of all sales will go directly toward the animals in our care!

Empty the Shelters

In partnership with BISSELL Pet Foundation and MetLife Pet Insurance, HSWM is beyond excited to be participating in a summer Empty the Shelters. Now through July 15, all adult dogs are $50 to adopt and all adult cats are $20! Be sure to come out and meet some of the amazing animals we have in our care and maybe even take one home!

Fox Subaru: Pups in the Park

Join us on Saturday, July 22 from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the brand-new Subaru Dog Park at Fox Subaru! Subaru has been an amazing partner, donating thousands of dollars to HSWM every year to help the animals in our care. We are beyond grateful for their support and so excited to bring adoptable puppies to their new dog park in our adoption trailer! Be sure to come out meet adoptable puppies and check out the new beautiful dog park!

Just to note, the dog park is not limited to only Subaru customers- it is open to anyone who has a dog that is spayed or neutered and up to date on vaccines.

Fostering

HSWM is always in need of foster homes that are willing to take in animals for a few days, a few weeks, or a few months. It is completely up to you for the timeline and makes a huge difference in the lives of the animals in our care. It is Kitten Season now, and we have dozens of kittens daily that need placement. Having them in a loving foster home sets these fragile, young kittens up for success. We also have puppies that need fostering regularly! If you are interested but not sure you are ready, that is okay! We have a full team that will train you, prep you, and make sure you have everything you need. To learn more visit hswestmi.org/foster.

Learn more about these events and pets available for adoption at hswestmi.org.