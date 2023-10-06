Friday's Friend: Ruthie

Bark in the Dark

Bark in the Dark is coming up, and HSWM is looking forward to a fun event that supports animals in need. Be sure to come out on Saturday, October 7 to Riverside Park for live music, a cornhole tournament, a canine costume contest, food trucks, beer tents, and so much more! This dog-friendly event raises needed funds for the animals in HSWM care!

Visit barkinthedark.orgfor tickets and more information.

Fee Waived Adoption Day!: October 14

On October 14, HSWM has partnered with BISSELL Pet Foundation and will be having a fee-waived adoption day for all of our adult animals. They expect lots of traffic on this day, so if you are interested, they suggest you put an application on file beforehand, this can be done at hswestmi.org.

