Friday's Friend: Rocky

The Humane Society is at capacity, so Rocky and many of his furry friends are looking to be adopted! Rocky has so much love to give and is a professional cuddler. Despite having so much hair, this boy hardly sheds.

Save the Date: Paws, Claws, and Corks tickets on sale March 1

Paws Claws & Corks is an annual gala to benefit the Humane Society of West Michigan.

This evening of glitz and glamour features beer and wine tastings, small bite tasting booths from local restaurants, live and silent auctions, and an opportunity to support the nearly 3,000 animals cared for by the shelter each year. Individual tickets will go on sale March 1 at hswestmi.org.

