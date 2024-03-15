Friday's Friend: Regan

Emergency Fosters Needed!

We're looking for kind-hearted souls willing to open their homes for 30 days or less, assisting those facing unexpected emergencies and in need of temporary care for their beloved pets. Everything you need to foster will be provided – just bring your love and a warm space!

If you're ready to make a difference in the lives of these furry friends, please reach out to Ashley at adahl@hswestmi.org. Your support can change the world for someone in need

St. Pitties Day: March 16

Head on down to HSWM on Saturday, March 16 for St. Pitties Day! The Luck of the Irish shines bright as all dogs over 50 pounds will have 50 percent off their adoption fee. This shamrocking deal lasts from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., so make sure you're green to go!

Paws, Claws & Corks: April 10

Join us for Paws, Claws, and Corks, bringing together animal lovers, philanthropists, and community leaders for an unforgettable celebration of generosity.

This signature event, our largest fundraiser, promises an enchanting night with silent auctions featuring feline, canine, and exquisite wine experiences! Elevate your charity in the live auction, bidding on exclusive packages like customized restaurant experiences and nationwide trips!

Embrace this night of goodwill and get your tickets now at pawsclawsandcorks.com.