Friday's Friend: Raven

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Every Friday, the Fox 17 Morning Mix features an adoptable animal from the Humane Society of West Michigan, sponsored by Mike Morse Law Firm!

Adoptable Pet: Raven

Raven is three months old and is a very calm, gentle girl! She would do best in a family home.

HSWM Summer Camps

Humane Society of West Michigan knows the importance of educating children through experience. The shelter offers camps throughout the summer to educate children on animal welfare, as well as giving them an enjoyable experience!

Through games, crafts, animal time, guest speakers, and more, children will learn life lessons and have a fun filled experience that will be with them for a lifetime! Register online today!

Free Microchip Clinic

Help keep your pet safe this summer! Join HSWM for a Free Microchip Clinic on June 30 from 4 P.M. to 6 P.M. PM at Camp Bow Wow Hudsonville.

A microchip is one of the most effective ways to reunite lost pets with their families, but it only works if the registration information is current. With the Fourth of July approaching - a time when more pets go missing due to fireworks and loud noises - now is the perfect time to ensure your pet is microchipped and that your contact information is up to date! No registration is required to attend the clinic.

Free Adoptions and Carnival

2026 marks HSWM's 143rd birthday, marking over 400,000 animals cared for across West Michigan. Members of the public and dogs are invited to the shelter's birthday party and carnival on June 27 from 12 to 3 P.M.! The event is held at the shelter and offering free adoptions for animals six months and older!

Tickets are required for purchase online.

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