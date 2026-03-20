Friday's Friend: Radahn

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Every Friday, the Fox 17 Morning Mix features an adoptable animal from the Humane Society of West Michigan, sponsored by Mike Morse Law Firm!

Adoptable Pet: Radahn

Radahn is four months old and a suspected Boxer mix. He has a TON of energy, but is very affectionate!

HSWM needs fosters!

Foster families give the animals at the shelter a temporary home while they recover from illness, injury, weight gain, mature, or are moms nursing a litter. The length of the animal's stay is usually one to ten weeks, and HSWM provides each foster home with essential items and vet care!

Visit hswestmi.org/foster if you are interested.

Registration open for April obedience classes

The next round of canine obedience classes begin the week of April 13. These courses address more than basic cues: house training, chewing, barking, play biting, behavioral and socializing concerns are also addressed.

HSWM is committed to using a respect-based training approach, which consists of positive reinforcement such as praise, toys, playtime, or treats to motivate, reward, or correct behavior.

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