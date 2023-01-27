Friday's Friend: Pine

Featured Pet: Pine

Meet Pine! This puppy is a sweet little mixed-breed baby that came from an ASPCA transfer with their siblings, who are all now available for adoption! If you’d like to adopt Pine or any of the other dogs and puppies, visit hswestmi.org/adoptabledogs.html.

Donate an Auction Package to Paws, Claws, & Corks

Humane Society of West Michigan will be hosting our 11th annual Paws, Claws, & Corks on March 15 in the DeVos Place Steelcase Ballroom. Over 600 attendees will show up for this gala fundraiser and have the opportunity to sip on samples of fine wines and microbrews, enjoy tastes of Grand Rapids’ best restaurants, and bid on exciting packages and adventures in our live and silent auctions!

Every year, HSWM looks for exciting experiences and unique items for our auction to support our mission and highlight businesses in our community, so if you’re a local West Michigan business, consider donating a package for this great event and cause. Donations made are tax-deductible, and a great way to get your business name out into Grand Rapids’ amazing community of animal lovers!

100 percent of the proceeds from this event will benefit the pets at the Humane Society of West Michigan. To donate an item for our auction, please contact our Events Coordinator at events@hswestmi.org.

Family Volunteer Days

Looking for a fun way to give back to the community and spend some time with the family? Sign up for one or more of our Family Volunteer Days! You can register up to five family members, ages 5 and up, to come walk dogs, socialize cats, help organize donations, and more!

It's just $20 per family to join us on a Saturday that works best for you; February 18, March 25, or April 29, from either 11-1 p.m. or 1-3 p.m.

Email heducation@hswestmi.org today to register!

Thank you Family Farm and Home!

HSWM would like to extend a big thank you to Family Farm and Home on Plainfield for donating an enormous array of goodies for small animals.

They gave HSWM boxes and boxes full of much-needed items, including hay and pellets, bedding and litter, treats, toys, chews, and a ton of high-quality Oxbow Animal Health products. Our adoptable rabbits approved of all of their new presents and immediately started nibbling on their favorites.