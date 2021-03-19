Friday's Friend: Petree

Featured Pet: Petree

Meet this week’s Pet of the Week, sweetie Petree! This lovely young lady can be a bit shy at first, but with patience and love you'll win over this sweetheart in no time! She will sit and wait perfectly at the door and is super gentle when getting into her harness and taking treats. She'd prefer to be the center of attention as your only baby, furry or otherwise, but she LOVES people! Petree is deaf, but she still likes to run and play just like any other pup. If you're interested in adopting this adorable lady, please visit our website at hswestmi.org.

Paws, Claws, and Corks Results

Thank you so much for joining the ninth annual Paws, Claw & Corks event! HSWM hopes those who attended virtually enjoyed bidding in the live and silent auctions, hearing Griffin and Grace & Frankie's stories, and celebrating the life-saving work of HSWM over the past year!

If you didn't get a chance to donate during the live program, you can still support the mission by making a gift today! All of the funds raised at Paws, Claws & Corks will directly benefit the Humane Society of West Michigan in our mission to promote the humane treatment and responsible care of animals in West Michigan through education, example, placement, and protection. Your support is critical to providing food, water, shelter, and medical care to the vulnerable, homeless animals in our community! Make a donation through our website today at hswestmi.org/give.

Freaking Out Fido Seminar

Is your dog sensitive to noise? Clings to you like Velcro? Afraid of people new places, the car, etc? Then you should sign up for our Freaking Out Fido Seminar!

Learn how to recognize the subtle and not-so-subtle ways your dog is trying to say help me! We explain methods of calming your dog and ways to teach him to be brave. This is a practical guide for you and your freaking out Fido!

Sign up through the website for the next seminar held on Saturday, April 3 at hswestmi.org/seminars.

$15 Microchipping Service

Are all of your pets microchipped? It's a super simple and easy way to ensure that if your pet ever gets lost, they can make their way back home to you safe and sound!

Microchipping can sometimes be costly and awkward, especially with how tricky it can be to get into the vet's office during COVID, so HSWM has decided to offer a walk-in microchipping service through our admitting department for any owned pet, Tuesday through Friday, from 1-4 p.m.! Stop by whenever you're free this week with your furry family members, all it takes is $15, either cash or card, to protect your pet for life!