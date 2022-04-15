Friday's Friend: Peggy

Featured Pet: Peggy the Puppy!

Peggy and many of her other 8-month-old siblings will soon be up for adoption! As soon as they're available, they'll be listed online at hswestmi.org/adoptabledogs.

Outside Coffee Co. Adoption Event

The Community Cup signature Puppy Chow latte isn’t the only thing they're bringing to Outside Coffee Co. The HSWM is also bringing adoptable pets!

Join HSWM at Outside Coffee Co on Saturday, April 16, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. as they kick off their partnership as a #CommunityCup partner with an adoption event. They will have the HSWM adoption trailer next to the OCC coffee truck so you can get your caffeine and cuddle puppies at the same time! Come out to support HSWM by ordering a Puppy Chow latte, taking home a new furry friend, or both!

Kitten Shower

Everyone is invited to celebrate all of these incoming bundles of joy at an upcoming Kitten Shower! This fun party will help support these little babies all summer long. Admission is just a donation of canned kitten food, though we'd love to see some of the gifts off of our kitten registry, listed online at hswestmi.org/wish-list. They're going to have treats, games, and of course, adorable kittens for all of our guests to cuddle and enjoy.

Save the date and join HSWM on Saturday, April 23, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.!

Heartworm Prevention Clinic

April is Heartworm Prevention Awareness Month, and on Monday, April 18, from 12-3 p.m., HSWM will be hosting an onsite Heartworm Clinic to help YOU make sure your pups are heartworm free!

For just $30 an owner can get their dog heartworm tested and receive 6 months of heartworm prevention! Spots are limited so, sign-up is required. Sign up at hswestmi.org/vaccine-clinics.

Sponsored by MSU FCU.