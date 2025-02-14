Friday's Friend: Papi and Chloe!

Join the Foster Family

Warm weather is approaching which means kitten season, lots of animals in the shelter, and the need for foster families is crucial. Foster families provide temporary homes for potentially adoptable animals while they recover from illness, injury, gain weight, mature, or moms nursing a litter. We are always looking for families and individuals who are willing to open their homes to a shelter pet in need! Length of stay typically ranges from one to ten weeks and HSWM provides all essential items and vet care for foster animals!

If you are interested visit our website hswestmi.org.

Save the Date: Paws, Claws, and Corks tickets on sale March 1

Paws Claws & Corks is an annual gala to benefit the Humane Society of West Michigan.

This evening of glitz and glamour features beer and wine tastings, small bite tasting booths from local restaurants, live and silent auctions, and an opportunity to support the nearly 3,000 animals cared for by the shelter each year. Individual tickets will go on sale March 1 at hswestmi.org.

