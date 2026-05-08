Friday's Friend: Odin

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Every Friday, the Fox 17 Morning Mix features an adoptable animal from the Humane Society of West Michigan, sponsored by Mike Morse Law Firm!

Adoptable Pet: Odin

Odin is seven weeks old and is currently being fostered! This precious pup is blind in one eye and deaf in both ears, so his sense of smell is heightened as he navigates the world.

He will need a little TLC in the meantime, but will be ready for a forever home once he learns more household habits!

Tanger Pet Expo and Adoption Event

This Saturday, HSWM will be at Tanger Outlets from 11 A.M. to 2 P.M. With puppy yoga at 10 and 10:30 A.M., the event is meant to bring out families looking to adopt!

Adoptable kittens will be available as well as retail items for purchase.

Summer Camp Registration open

HSWM offers summer day camps for children ages five to 15 that feature games, crafts, hands-on activities, and animal interactions!

Registration is available online, and spots fill up quickly!

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