Friday's Friend: Newt

Adoption Events this Weekend

Be sure to join HSWM this weekend as we have back-to-back adoption events! Saturday, join us for the Markets on Michigan adoption event from 12-5 p.m. at Lions & Rabbits Center for the Arts, and on Sunday, we will be at the Blain’s Farm and Fleet from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. with adoptable animals! Come out and meet some sweet animals and maybe even bring one home!

Open Positions at HSWM

Currently, HSWM is hiring for a variety of positions, including Customer Service, Facilities Coordinator, and Animal Care Technician. If you love working with animals and being a part of a mission to help animals, be sure to visit our website for more information.

Parvovirus Puppies Update

The puppies that had parvovirus are through the most critical part of this dangerous virus and have started being adopted! Unfortunately, out of the eight puppies that had it, one did not make it through, even with all possible support. We are beyond grateful to the community for the support that made it possible to provide the best possible care to all of them and look forward to hearing about the amazing lives they go on to live!

Hawaii Wildfires and HSWM

What Hawaii and specifically the island of Maui has been enduring has been nothing short of tragic. As with disasters such as these, we see that pets are often impacted and displaced. HSWM has volunteered to be a destination shelter for animals needing to be relocated and is offering support through national programs. As we all continue thinking of those impacted by this tragedy, we encourage you to consider supporting Maui Humane Society as they continue their rescue efforts.