Friday's Friend: Nalani

The Humane Society is at capacity, and Nalani and her litter mates are ready to find their forever homes! Contact the shelter to see when Nalani or other puppies will be ready for adoption.

Obedience classes begin February 24

Looking to start a training course with your canine? We have classes for all ages, each being a six-week course from socializing a new puppy, to teaching proper manners and sharpening those skills, even classes for understanding reactivity towards other dogs!

For more information about the classes and to register, click here.

Save the Date: Paws, Claws, and Corks tickets on sale March 1

Paws Claws & Corks is an annual gala to benefit the Humane Society of West Michigan.

This evening of glitz and glamour features beer and wine tastings, small bite tasting booths from local restaurants, live and silent auctions, and an opportunity to support the nearly 3,000 animals cared for by the shelter each year. Individual tickets will go on sale March 1 at hswestmi.org.

