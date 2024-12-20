Friday's Friend: Mindy

Mindy is a sweet and gentle Beagle looking for her forever home.

Sponsor a Shelter Animal for the Holidays!

As a sponsor for Humane Society West Michigan's Stocking Sponsors campaign, you'll bring joy to animals for Christmas while they wait for their forever homes! With your donation, a shelter animal of your choice will receive a stocking for Christmas filled with treats, toys, and goodies! If they are fortunate enough to find a forever home before Christmas, they will get to take their gifts with them when they get adopted!

Along with giving an animal the second-best Christmas gift (the best being a loving home!), you will receive a photo of them and their story about their life in the shelter!

Sponsorship is $50 for a dog, $35 for a cat, and $20 for a rabbit, mouse, guinea pig, or other small animals, or for $100, have the opportunity to sponsor one of each type of animal! To sponsor an animal, visit https://app.giveffect.com/.../35368-2024-stocking-sponsors.

