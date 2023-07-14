Friday's Friend: Mimi

Meet Mimi!

Are you looking for a medium-sized lady who thinks she's a lap dog, with a sweet face and the most precious underbite in the world? Mimi's your girl! Although she loves going outside for walks (she's a gem on a leash), car rides, and meeting every new person she possibly can, her favorite thing to do is cuddle all day long! Mimi loves to be wrapped up in blankets and snooze next to you... or on you. She even gives the best kisses! Although Mimi would prefer to be the only fur baby in your home so she can soak up all of the attention, she is very polite when she sees other animals when she's out on the town. Mimi needs a loving home, so come meet her today!

Empty the Shelters

In partnership with BISSELL Pet Foundation and MetLife Pet Insurance, HSWM is beyond excited to be participating in a summer Empty the Shelters. Now through July 15th, all adult dogs are $50 to adopt and all adult cats are $20! We are so grateful to have already had so many animals go home during this Empty the Shelters and hope to have so many more find loving homes. Be sure to come out and meet some of the amazing animals we have in our care and maybe even take one home!

Tito’s, Tots, and Tails: Blue Dog Tavern

In collaboration with Tito’s Handmade Vodka presents Tito’s, Tots & Tails! Join us for a night of fun with puppies, signature drinks, great food, and lots of fun! This event is July 20th from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at the amazing Blue Dog Tavern! A portion of all sales will go directly toward the animals in our care!

Hot weather Safety Tips

As we are in the midst of a hot summer, let’s talk about some tips for keeping pets safe in hot weather:



Pets can get dehydrated quickly, so give them plenty of fresh, clean water.

Never leave your animals alone in a parked vehicle.

Do not leave pets unsupervised around a pool—not all dogs are good swimmers.

When the temperature is very high, don’t let your dog linger on hot asphalt. Being so close to the ground, your pooch’s body can heat up quickly, and sensitive paw pads can burn. Keep walks during these times to a minimum.

