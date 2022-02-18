Friday's Friend: Mice

You might not think of small animals like mice when you think of rescue pets, but these little squeakhearts have been in HSWM care for nearly 200 days, and they’re hoping to find their loving furever homes soon!

All of these little guys were born in their care and are friendly, social, and super cute! Mice make wonderful starter pets for younger children or those with small spaces.

To learn more about each of these mice, visit hswestmi.org/adoptablesmallanimals.

Obedience Classes

Has your relationship with your dog been a little ‘ruff’ lately? HSWM is here to help with obedience classes!

If your pup just needs assistance with basic training and manners, there are classes for that! Or maybe your dog is shy and fearful, and could use some help building up their confidence–or maybe they’re reactive to new people or pets, they have classes to help with that too!

Learn all about our class options and sign up today at hswestmi.org/obedience-classes.

Microchip Discount Day

Microchip Discount Day is coming up at the shelter. On February 23, they’ll be giving up to 100 animals microchips for just $5 per pet! From 3 to 6:30 p.m., head to the HSWM Admitting Department to get your pet microchipped and protect them for life.

Thank you to Paws, Claws & Corks Sponsors!

The tenth annual Paws, Claws & Corks is just around the corner, and HSWM can’t wait to see everyone on Wednesday, March 9 at the Devos Ballroom! Purchase tickets to the opportunity to sip on samples of fine wines and microbrews, enjoy tastes of Grand Rapids’ best restaurants, and bid on exciting packages and adventures!

HSWM would like to extend a warm, heartfelt thank you to the teams at Meijer, Pet Supplies Plus, and Fox Subaru for their incredible support of their mission and this great event.

Learn more about sponsorship details, ticket sales, and how you can get involved in this year’s Paws, Claws & Corks, at pawsclawsandcorks.com.

Sponsored by MSU Federal Credit Union