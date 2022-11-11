Friday's Friend: Meerkat and Koala

Friday's Friends: Meerkat and Koala

Learn how you can adopt these two adorable kittens and other furry friends at hswestmi.org.

Family Photo Fundraiser

Smile, because we're hosting a family photo day! With the holiday season quickly approaching, it's the perfect time to get those last-minute photos taken to share with your friends and family. HSWM has beautiful acres of land that are perfect for outdoor shots!

They will be hosting this event this Sunday, November 13, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Each session will be 15 minutes long and cost just $35!

Sign up today at this website.

Support HSWM for Giving Tuesday

On Tuesday, November 29, the Humane Society of West Michigan will be participating in the global day of giving known as Giving Tuesday.

Donate to support our mission on this important day, and your donation will be matched, up to $15,000 thanks to Chow Hound and an anonymous donor, to double the positive impact on animals in need.

National Shelter Appreciation Week

Help HSWM celebrate National Animal Shelter Appreciation week this week.

Working at a shelter can be both incredibly rewarding and incredibly taxing as well. As a 100 percent donor-funded non-profit, it would be completely impossible to do all of the good work they do without your help, so they are always grateful for this community's support!

Learn how to donate, foster, or volunteer at https://www.hswestmi.org/support.

Friday's Friend is sponsored by MSUFCU.