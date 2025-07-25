Friday's Friend: Meet Lixii!

Friday's Friend: Lixii!

Lixii is a nine-month old puppy that is both friendly and curious! She is very social and easily adaptable, making her a great fit for a variety of home environment.

She has no prior experience of living with dogs, cats, or children, but it is very likely that because of her sweet nature, she could do well with all three - especially after a slow introduction!

Picture Paw-fect Billboard Competition

Does your pet deserve to have their photo on a billboard? Should thousands of people see their picture? By participating in the Humane Society of West Michigan’s “Picture Paw-fect” billboard fundraiser, you can fundraise for a chance to have your pet featured on a highly visible billboard in West Michigan!

The winner will receive a private photoshoot for their pet and have their animal featured on billboard for one week. The registration fee is $10 per pet. Voting runs between July 21 and August 21. Every $1 raised on your pet's page counts towards one vote!

HSWM obedience classes begin next week!

The Humane Society of West Michigan offer a variety of canine courses for every owner and pet's specific needs. These courses go beyond basic cues and include socializing, housetraining, chewing, barking, and other behavior concerns.

HSWM uses a respect-based training approach with positive reinforcement, eincluding praise, toys, playtime, and treats as motivators. Classes are available for all ages and temperaments and begin the week of July 28.

For more information, visit hswestmi.org.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok