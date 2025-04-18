Friday's Friend: Meet Cowboy!

Friday's Friend: Cowboy!

Found as a stray, his adorable three-month-old pup is looking for a forever home! He is very sweet and affectionate, and has lots of puppy energy to burn!

2025 Summer Day Camp Program registration now open!

For 12 weeks from June through August, children can enjoy daily animal interaction, animal welfare education, crafts, guest speakers, games, and more at the Humane Society! Day camps run from 9 A.M. to 4 P.M., with aftercare from 4 P.M. to 5 P.M.

Registration is available online at hswestmi.org.

The Humane Society is a charity partner for the 2025 Amway River Bank Run!

HSWM is a charity partner for this year's Amway River Bank Run, the largest 25k in the country. Runners can run various lengths from 5k to 25k and fundraise for a charity.

Runners who fundraise with HSWM have several incentives, including a t-shirt to naming a litter of kittens!

Visithswestmi.orgfor registration information.

Kitt-en Caboodles fundraiser is here!

From April 14 through June 7, this fundraiser is a purrfect way to help newborn kittens in need!

These tiny furballs require around-the-clock care from staff, volunteers, and fosters.

With your support, you can help newborn kittens with a Kitt-en Caboodle package! Each Kitt-en Caboodle includes milk replacers, baby bottles, warming discs, baby wipes, soft kitten food, and a heartbeat simulator.

There are six donation tiers to choose from. You can learn more and make a donation here!

