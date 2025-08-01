Friday's Friend: Meet Alister!

Friday's Friend: Alister

Alister is a four-month-old pup who is friendly and social, but is very quick to bark if someone is nearby. He hasn't lived with other animals and would prefer to be the only pet in a quiet neighborhood.

HSWM Wishlist Requests!

The Humane Society of West Michigan is low on wet food for both dogs and cats! They are in need of pate-style wet cat food, kitten, and dog food.

Donations can be dropped off during open shelter hours, or you can send them something off their Amazon wishlist!

Rainbow Bridge Pet Memorial

Losing a pet is hard, but HSWM has a unique opportunity to honor and remember their pets in hopes of alleviating any pain.

The shelter has a rainbow bridge and memorial garden on the property, serving as a place to reflect, meditate, and honor those pets who have passed.

For a donation of $50 per honored animal, your pet's name will be engraved on a tag and hung on the bridge for one year, and the name will also be included on the rainbow bridge webpage. Owners can renew a tag for $25 each for each year beyond the initial donation.

For more information, visit hswestmi.org.

