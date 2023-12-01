Friday's Friend: Matilda

Thank you, Chow Hound!

This Giving Tuesday, the Humane Society of West Michigan's hearts were warmed by the overwhelming support of the community members and donors! Thanks to Chow Hound we were able to match gifts up to $30,000.

This year they made a goal of $80,000, and are happy to report they crushed that goal! The animals and community have already benefited greatly from these donations!

Long Stay Foster Pets

Recently, HSWM has seen a couple of our long-stay pets find their forever homes! These pets spent months in their foster homes just waiting for their adopters. While this has been so exciting to see, they still have many long-stay animals in foster homes and the shelter.

Throughout the country, adoptions have stalled, and we want to urge our community members to check out the shelter when looking for their new pet! Lots of these pets have proven they will do well in a home when given the opportunity! If you are interested in adopting some of our long-stay pets, please visit our website hswestmi.org.f

One Day Empty the Shelters & Holiday Market Place

HSWM is excited to announce we will be hosting a Holiday Open House and Marketplace on December 2 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m! We will be partnering with BISSELL Pet Foundation for a one-day Empty the Shelters with a completely fee waived adoption fee for animals over five months old.

In addition, HSWM will also be having a marketplace with lots of goodies for sale. All the revenue from this event will benefit the animals in their care and the community this holiday season!

Humane Hustle

Prepare for an unforgettable day of fun and compassion at the inaugural Humane Hustle, the first-ever 5k trail run and 1-mile fun run designed to raise critical funds for the animals at the Humane Society of West Michigan.

Hosted at Cannonsburg Ski Area, this exciting event promises to be a fantastic time for runners, animal lovers, and their furry friends alike! Leading up to the main event, participants have the opportunity to fundraise, and in doing so, they receive some incredible rewards. By reaching specific fundraising milestones, you can earn fantastic prizes such as a customized Yeti, a stylish backpack, and even a cozy puffy vest, making your Humane Hustle experience even more rewarding.

If you are interested in signing up, please visit humanehustle.org. Tickets are $25 for adults, $10 for ages 5-10, and free for toddlers 4 and under.