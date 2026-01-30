Friday's Friend: Mary Ann

Adoptable Pet: Mary Ann

Mary Ann is two years old and fully grown! Her left eye needed to be removed due to an infection, and thanks to generous supporters in our community, HSWM was able to accomplish this life-saving procedure. She is full of energy and is an absolute sweetheart!

Mary Ann would be best fit in a home that is ideally a single-pet household with older, respectful children.

Pups & Purrs Craft Marketplace

This "sip and shop" style craft market and adoption event takes place on February 10 from 5:30 PM to 8 PM at Elevation at the Intersection. Craft vendors will showcase unique handmade goods that are perfect for valentines gift-giving or a treat for yourself!

You can also enjoy refreshing craft cocktails while you browse, making the evening even more enjoyable. Most excitingly, you can meet adorable adoptable puppies eager to find their forever homes! Tickets are just $5 and go back to HSWM.

Valentines & Anti-Valentines Campaign

This Valentine’s Day, celebrate love, friendship, or a little playful spite - all while helping animals in need!

The shelter's Valentine’s, Pal-entine’s, and Anti-Valentine’s Day Campaign invites people to mark the holiday your way, with gifts that bring joy (and enrichment!) to the animals. Supporters have two options: donate a valentines treat for $40 to a shelter pet in honor of your valentine, or have some spiteful fun by donating $30 to have someone's name written on a poop bag or litterbox.

For more information, visit hswestmi.org.

