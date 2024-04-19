Friday's Friend: Marty McFly

It's kitten season!!

As spring arrives, so does "kitten season," bringing in bundles of adorable fluffballs needing our help. To ensure these tiny kittens get all the love and care they deserve, we've launched our Kitten Caboodles initiative!

Our Kitten Caboodles are filled with everything these little furballs could dream of – from milk replacers and gourmet kitten meals to cozy heating discs and toys that mimic the comforting sound of a heartbeat. With your support, we can gather all these goodies and more to ensure every kitten gets the best start in life.

Choose from tiers one through six to help provide all the necessary items our kittens need to thrive in this big world. Each donation allows you to name a kitten in our care.

Join our mission and become a part of the most adorable rescue adventure ever!

Looking for a job? We're hiring!

We are looking for both full-time and part-time animal care technicians. These animal lovers take care of the animals we have in our shelter!

If you're interested, visit our Indeed page to see more about our wonderful job opportunities!

Paws, Claws, and Corks was a success!

Thank you to everyone that came out to the 12th annual Paws, Claws, and Corks. The event was a HUGE success, and we went far beyond our goal. The funds brought in from this event have already benefitted the animals in our care and our community. Thank you to all the guests, donors, volunteers, and staff who made the night a victory for animal welfare.