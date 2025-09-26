Friday's Friend: Maisie!

Adoptable Pet: Maisie!

Despite her size, Maisie is nine months old and full of energy! She came from a large litter and gets along well with other dogs and children. She's well-behaved on walks and loves to explore!

Youth volunteering event

Get the chance to work in the shelter and play with some animals afterwards! Kids ages 5 to 12 can join HSWM on September 30 from 4:30 to 6:00 PM for a hands-on, animal-loving adventure!

Through fun activities, advocacy, and learning opportunities, kids will get a behind-the-scenes look at what it means to volunteer at the Humane Society and help animals in a big way. Spots are limited! Register online at the Humane Society's website.

Howl 'N Boo

Howl ’N Boo is back at the Humane Society on October 11 at 4 P.M.! Tickets are $35 per child, and both parents can join the party for just $10 total, with pizza and puppy time included.

The evening will feature trick-or-treating through the shelter, a costume contest with prizes, carnival games, pumpkin painting, pizza and treats, and spooky stories. Bring your best costume, your spooky spirit, and get ready for a night of fun, frights, and furry friends. Email heducation@hswestmi.org to sign up!

For more information, visit hswestmi.org.

